Buildings across the North West will light up pink this weekend in memory of those killed in the Southport attack, as fundraisers for those affected have raised tens of thousands of pounds.

Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were killed when a knifeman attacked them during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on Monday.

Eight other children were injured along with two adults – yoga instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes.

Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, who were killed in the attack (Merseyside Police/PA)

Axel Rudakubana, 17, from Banks in Lancashire, has been charged with their murders and attempted murders.

Sefton Council said the Atkinson arts venue in Southport, where a vigil was held outside on Tuesday, would be one of a number of buildings to light up pink on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings in tribute to those who died.

Landmarks including St George’s Hall and the Cunard Building in Liverpool, the Mersey Gateway Bridge and Chester Town Hall will also be illuminated, as well as hospitals across the North West.

It comes after the Southport Stronger Together appeal was launched by the Community Foundation for Merseyside, in partnership with Sefton Council and Sefton Council for Voluntary Service (CVS).

The appeal, which was launched with a £50,000 donation from the Liverpool ONE Foundation, aims to help those experiencing bereavement, serious injury, hardship or psychological issues who were directly impacted by the attack.

It will also offer help to community organisations working in Southport.

Lighting up our buildings is a display of the moving unity that we saw during Tuesday’s evening vigil

Sefton Council leader Marion Atkinson

By Friday morning more than £76,000 had been raised.

The appeal is one of a number set up in the wake of the attack.

The Southport Dance Group Emergency Fund had raised more than £88,000 by Friday, with donations including £10,000 from former Liverpool footballer Steven Gerrard and a donation of the same amount from England and Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon.

More than £340,000 was raised by Taylor Swift fans who came together to raise money for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, where five of the children are still being cared for, in the Swifties for Southport appeal.

Sefton Council leader Cllr Marion Atkinson said: “We have seen overwhelming support and sympathy from communities far and wide.

“The vigil on Tuesday evening was a touching and heartfelt moment we all shared and we continue to stand united for all of those families who are currently trying to deal with their unimaginable loss and care for victims injured.

“Lighting up our buildings is a display of the moving unity that we saw during Tuesday’s evening vigil in Southport town centre where the town came together to share their sadness and respect.”

