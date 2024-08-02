Elon Musk engaged with far-right, anti-Islam campaigner Tommy Robinson on X after Sir Keir Starmer pledged to clamp down on social media companies enabling disruption in the wake of the tragic Southport attacks.

In an address to the nation, the prime minister condemned “far-right hatred” as he announced a new “national” response to the violent disorder linking police forces across the country.

He said “thugs” involved in the scenes of unrest should not “pretend they are speaking” for the grieving families of the three young girls killed in the initial attack.

Riots have broken out across England with bricks hurled at police officers and local mosques targeted.

At a press conference, Sir Keir warned: “The far right are showing who they are – we have to show who we are in response to that.”

The PM also pledged to clamp down on social media companies in what many commentators have interpreted as a thinly veiled swipe at Elon Musk.

“Let me also say to large social media companies and those who run them: violent disorder, clearly whipped up online, that is also a crime, it’s happening on your premises, and the law must be upheld everywhere,” he said.

“That is the single most important duty of government, service rests on security. We will take all necessary action to keep our streets safe.”

In response, Musk responded to far-right campaigner Tommy Robinson on his social media channel X.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon, posted that the PM had labelled people upset about the murder of three little girls as “thugs”, and decried the PM for giving police more powers to contain the protests.

Musk responded with two exclamation marks in recognition of the convicted criminal’s strongly-worded rant.

