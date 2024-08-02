A police dog delivered instant karma to a beer can-swilling protester who was goading officers in Hartlepool.

There was another night of violent unrest on the streets of England following the tragic deaths of three children in the North West.

Seven men have been charged after violent disorder broke out in Hartlepool on Wednesday, with a 42-year-old man also charged with assault by beating of an emergency worker.

Police officers were called to Murray Street in the town centre to keep a beered-up mob at bay, with one protester filmed goading officers and sarcastically shouting “okay, okay okay!” until he eventually got his comeuppance in the best possible way.

In bizarre scenes, he is seen squatting down and dancing before smacking his backside in a bid to wind officers up.

He and another protester are then seen walking away as a police dog starts barking at them. But the demonstrator then reappears in the footage with a can of beer, this time aggressive pointing in the face of a police officer.

When his friend is struck with a baton, he confronts a new set of riot police officers, shouting: “Don’t touch me. I pay your wages.”

As a police dog starts jumping up and barking at him, he tries to quip “get your dog a drink” before the animal lunges at him and grabs his shorts with its sharp teeth.

Two men refused to follow instructions to “get back”. pic.twitter.com/1iyddDbY1j — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) August 1, 2024

Related: Elon Musk engages with Tommy Robinson as Starmer pledges clamp down on social media companies