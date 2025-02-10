Fans of the hit BBC drama Line of Duty will be delighted to hear that filming is set to begin soon on it’s seventh instalment.

Season 6 of Line of Duty premiered on BBC One in March, 2021, with the season finale airing two months later on May 2nd.

Fans have had a long wait to find out what is next in store for the AC-12 team members but, thanks to an update from one of the show’s stars, it sound as thought that patience will soon be rewarded.

Christina Chong, who played DI Nicky Rogerson in series two and six, revealed during an interview at the Hollywood Saturn Awards last week that the cast have been asked about their availability for later in the year.

Asked about talk of a return, the 41-year-old actress said: “So I have been asked about a season, is it seven? Yeah. Potentially Nicola Rogerson will be back for season seven.”

Christina Chong, who played DI Nicky Rogerson in Line of Duty

Last year Adrian Dunbar, who plays Supt Ted Hastings, let slip that writer Jed Mercurio was working on a new script.

Speaking on ITV’s This Morning last November, the Northern Irish actor said: “He is writing… we haven’t got a script on the desk yet.

“I think generally there’s a willingness amongst everybody to do something but I think we’re just going to have to wait a little bit longer,” he added.

Season six of the show ended with a controversial finale and the big reveal of H’s identity.

Over six seasons, fans were gripped by some of the most gripping television imaginable as they tuned in to watch Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure), Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) and Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) try to root out the corruption within the police.

With the conclusion of the H storyline though, many believed we’d seen the last of AC12 when the last series concluded. However, neither the BBC or Mercurio ever made an official announcement about the show being over.

The show is one of the BBC’s most successful, and the last series was no different with the finale being watched by more than 15 million viewer, setting the record for the most watched episode of any drama since records began in 2002.

It has been a critical success as well, winning a number of awards, including Best Drama Series at last year’s National Television Awards.

