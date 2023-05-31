Hindsight is a wonderful thing… except when it comes to the seemingly irreversible march of Brexit.

Today Sir Keir Starmer declared that Britain’s future is outside the EU as he promised to make Brexit work.

Writing in the Daily Express newspaper, Sir Keir – who campaigned for Remain in the 2016 referendum – also said he would not be seeking a return to freedom of movement.

The comments are Sir Keir’s latest pitch to Brexit-backing voters ahead of the next general election, with the Labour leader promising to improve on the UK-EU deal reached by Boris Johnson.

But a top pollster has warned him that it could be a foolish strategy – especially given how quickly public opinion is shifting on the matter.

According to new polling, only 9 per cent of Britons now consider Brexit more of a success than a failure.

Some 62 per cent of people describe it as more of a failure, a YouGov survey shows.

The public opinion and data company said “Bregret” has reached new highs, as the number of Britons saying it was right to vote to leave the European Union in 2016 dropping to its lowest level ever, at 31 per cent.

Data produced in the Financial Times echoes these results, showing 55 per cent of Brits think Britain was wrong to leave the EU.

Unfortunately, it could be too little too late, as the comments below show:

As long as our media and politicians keep retelling the Brexit lies to cover their own arses and to make people feel better about their vote to leave, we will stay trapped in this Brexit shit creek with the paddles smashed up and thrown away. — sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) May 31, 2023

