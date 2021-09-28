Britain’s mounting fuel crisis is a “direct consequence” of Brexit, the EU’s former chief negotiator Michel Barnier has said.

“Part of the answer is linked, effectively, to the consequences of the Brexit because the UK chose to end the freedom of movement [of people],” he said.

“And there is a clear link to the truck drivers,” Mr Barnier added.

“In addition to the freedom of movement, the UK choosing to leave the single market – that means that the UK decided to rebuild, for the very first time, non-tariff barriers between the EU and the UK. It is a direct and mechanical consequence of Brexit.”

Lammy’s speech

There are a list of other issues which Brexit has directly or indirectly impacted, leaving the UK in a perilous state.

With that in mind, a speech by David Lammy is definitely worth revisiting. It was one of the most passionate speeches the Commons had ever witnessed.

He criticised his fellow MPs on both sides of the debate for continuing to back Brexit and its “fundamental dishonesty”.

The 46-year-old highlighted how devastating leaving the European Union will be for people around the country, how a trade deal with Donald Trump will “dismantle the NHS” and how immigration will only increase after Brexit.

He told the House: “Most MPs must now recognise in private but do not say it in public.

“Brexit is a con, a trick, a swindle, a fraud. A deception that will hurt most of those people it promised to help.

“A dangerous fantasy which will make every problem it claims to solve worse. A campaign won on false promises and lies.

“Vote Leave and Leave EU both broke the law. Russian interference is beyond reasonable doubt.

“And by now, every single campaign promise made in 2016 has become unstuck.

“Brexit will not enrich our NHS, it will impoverish it.

“Our trade deal with Donald Trump will see the US corporations privatise and dismantle the NHS one bed at a time.

“And even those promises on immigration which has so greatly enriched our country, are a lie.

“After Brexit immigration will go up not down. When we enter into negotiations with countries like India and China, they will ask for three things: visas, visas and more visas.

“And they will get them because we will be weak.

Boris and Farage lying

He then pointed the finger at Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage saying:

“Friends on this side of the House tell me to appease Labour voters in industrial towns; the former miners, the factory workers, those who feel they’ve been left behind.

“I say we must not patronise them with cowardice. Let’s tell them the truth. You were sold a lie. Parts of the media used your fears to sell papers and boost viewing figures.

“Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson exploited the same prejudice to win votes. Shame on them. Immigrants have not taken your jobs, our schools and colleges failed to give you the skills.

“Hospitals are not crumbling because of health tourists, because of decades of austerity that ground them down to the bone.

“You cannot afford a house because both parties failed to build, not because of Mohammed down the road who moved it. And wealth was hoarded in London when it should have been shared across the country.

“Blame us. Blame Westminster. Do not blame Brussels for our own country’s mistakes and do not be angry at us for telling you the truth. Be angry at the chancers who sold you a lie.

Watch

Brexit will not free us from the injustices of global capitalism, but make us subordinate to Trump’s US.



If we remain, we can reform the EU. We can recharge the economy, re-fuel the NHS, build the houses we need.



We can restore hope to the UK after years of hurt. pic.twitter.com/6GZBJHlvRx — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) January 10, 2019

Reactions

As the video does the rounds on social media a lot of people had comments to make.

