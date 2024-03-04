Former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has initiated legal proceedings against Nigel Farage following contentious remarks made by the former Brexit Party leader on GB News. In a segment aired last Wednesday, Farage accused Corbyn of promoting antisemitic conspiracy theories.

Expressing his outrage, Corbyn declared, “We are a movement for peace – and we cannot stand by and let these disgusting and malicious lies go unchallenged.”

Corbyn’s decision to pursue legal action underscores the seriousness of the allegations leveled against him and his commitment to combating what he perceives as false accusations. The move is expected to escalate tensions between the two political figures.

In response to the accusations, Corbyn emphasised the diverse nature of the peace demonstrations he supports, stating, “Our demonstrations for a ceasefire are made up of people of all ages, faiths and backgrounds, united in a desire to end human suffering. We continue to march because people continue to die – and we will not allow others to cynically and deliberately distort our calls for peace.”

The legal action marks a significant development in the ongoing political feud between Corbyn and Farage, with observers eagerly awaiting the outcome of the proceedings.

