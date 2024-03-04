George Galloway has taken his seat in the House of Commons after his by-election victory in Rochdale.

The Workers Party of Britain MP pledged allegiance to the King as part of the swearing-in ceremony all MPs are required to do.

"I always loved the building, the people in it not quite so much"



George Galloway gives his thoughts on the Palace of Westminster as he arrives at Parliament following his by-election win in Rochdalehttps://t.co/7sClKW9pu8 pic.twitter.com/nXqFwxLZx8 — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) March 4, 2024

Mr Galloway was accompanied by Alba Party MP Neale Hanvey and Conservative MP Sir Peter Bottomley, the Father of the House, as his sponsors.

He said: “I swear by almighty God that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to His Majesty King Charles, his heirs and successors, according to law. So help me God.”

Mr Galloway shook hands and had a brief chat with Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle before exiting the chamber.

The former Labour and Respect member swept to victory in Rochdale, gaining almost 40% of the vote in a contest mired in chaos and controversy and dominated by the Gaza conflict.

You can watch the clip below:

New Rochdale MP George Galloway sworn into the House of Commons



He's escorted by the Alba Party's Neale Hanvey and the Father of the House Peter Bottomley

https://t.co/N27IQaZOH9 pic.twitter.com/bHmzOqmzu0 — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) March 4, 2024

