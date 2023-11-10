Suella Braverman’s future is in the balance as Rishi Sunak considers how to respond to her article accusing police of bias over protests in support of Palestine, which was not cleared by No 10.

She claimed there is a perception that police “play favourites” towards pro-Palestinian protesters who are “largely ignored, even when clearly breaking the law”.

The latest inflammatory comment by the Home Secretary prompted frustration and unease among Conservative MPs and sparked calls for the Prime Minister to sack her after she failed to get Number 10 to sign off The Times piece.

Senior officers and the head of the Crown Prosecution Service stressed the need for the police to be able to operate independently without political interference.

The Home Secretary’s actions have added to the tension around the march planned for Saturday – Armistice Day – by pro-Palestinian groups and the risk of counter-protests, particularly around the Cenotaph, even though the demonstration is not expected to go near the monument.

Reacting to the latest comments, Piers Morgan said Braverman has become a “disgrace to her government and our country”.

“The job of the Home Secretary is to keep our country safe. Suella Braverman is doing the exact opposite.”

Watch the clip in full below:

Piers Morgan calls on Rishi Sunak to sack Suella Braverman over her comments surrounding pro-Palestine protests on Armistice day.



