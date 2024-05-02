Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson encountered an unexpected obstacle today as he attempted to cast his vote in the local elections in South Oxfordshire.



Reports indicate that Johnson was turned away from the polling station after failing to provide photographic identification, a requirement imposed by legislation introduced during his tenure as Prime Minister.

Polling station officials informed the former Conservative Party leader that he could not proceed with voting as he had not brought any form of ID with a photo, as mandated by the Elections Act 2022. Despite the setback, Johnson’s spokesperson confirmed that he eventually managed to vote later in the day.

The Elections Act 2022, championed by Johnson’s government, made it compulsory for voters to present a document with a photograph before casting their ballot. This law, aimed at enhancing the integrity of the electoral process, has been in effect for a year.

In a statement made during his time as Prime Minister, Johnson emphasised the importance of safeguarding democracy and ensuring transparency in elections, defending the requirement for first-time voters to provide proof of identity.

The incident involving Johnson comes amidst a broader context of voter identification issues during the local elections. Conservative MP Tom Hunt of Ipswich sought assistance from local members after realising he lacked suitable ID to vote, while a former British Army soldier, Adam Diver, expressed disappointment after being turned away due to his veteran’s ID not being accepted.



In response, Minister for Veterans Affairs Johnny Mercer pledged to include veteran’s ID cards on the list of valid identification for future elections.



You may also like: Local elections 2024: When will we know the results?