Boris Johnson is said to be “full of energy” and showing “absolutely zero bitterness” after the toppling of his premiership.

Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries, who chose to return to the backbenches when Ms Truss took the reins at No 10, said the ex-PM was “swinging a cricket bat” when she went to see him earlier this week.

He “hadn’t even watched” Ms Truss’s speech to the Conservative Party conference, Ms Dorries said, and seemed “happy and very relaxed”.

The ex-minister has also criticised the Government’s current trajectory, warning Ms Truss has made “big mistakes” in her first few weeks in office and suggesting the Tories risk losing the next election unless the PM changes course.

She told The Times she is “loyal” to the party and her constituents, but claimed Conservative supporters have become “disenfranchised” as “we’ve taken away everything that they voted for and the person that they voted for”.

Related: Sacked MP in line for a KNIGHTHOOD – and Liz Truss can’t stop it