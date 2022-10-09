Labour has a 21-point lead over the Conservatives, the largest lead that Opinium has recorded, the latest poll reveals.

Labour has a voting intention of 47 per cent (+1) compared to 26 per cent (-1) for the Conservatives. The Liberal Democrats have 11 per cent (+2) and the Green Party has 6 per cent (no change).

Labour’s lead includes a quarter of 2019 Conservative voters – up 2 points from 23 per cent last week. Only 60 per cent of those who voted for the Conservatives in 2019 are still voting for Truss’ party, while Labour has held on to 87 per cent of its 2019 voters.

Liz Truss’ approval rating has also dropped by 10 points in just one week, with 64 per cent now disapproving of the job she’s doing and just 16 per cent approving.

Her net approval figure (-47 per cent) is now worse than any recorded for Boris Johnson – who reached a low of -44 per cent during Partygate – and Theresa May who reached -46 per cent during the 2019 elections which forced her resignation.

Truss’s figures are also notable for being almost as bad among Leave voters as Remain voters. Among Leavers 61 per cent disapprove while 19 per cent approve, among Remainers 74 per cent disapprove while 12 per cent approve.

The start has handed Labour ample footage to compile their campaign videos.

This could be the best one yet:

Very, very good video by the Labour Party. 🌹



To be fair though, they are drowning in jaw-dropping material to use. pic.twitter.com/bHHZ9lK8w6 — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) October 2, 2022

