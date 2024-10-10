Boris Johnson has claimed David Cameron told him he would “fuck him up” if he voted to leave the European Union.

Speaking to Steven Bartlett on Diary of a CEO, the ex-PM opened up about the moment he and his former Conservative colleague diverged on the Brexit referendum, explaining that things got pretty heated at times.

Today I sit down with the former Prime Minister of the UK, Boris Johnson for his first long form podcast.



The moment Johnson and Cameron diverged on the Brexit referendum was a pivotal point in modern British political history.

The moment Johnson and Cameron diverged on the Brexit referendum was a pivotal point in modern British political history.

In 2016, then-prime minister Cameron was leading the Conservative government, which had promised to hold a referendum on the UK’s membership in the European Union.

Cameron firmly backed the Remain campaign, believing that staying in the EU was in the best interests of Britain, both economically and politically.

He campaigned vigorously to keep the UK within the union, warning of the dangers of leaving, which he argued would destabilize the country and diminish its influence on the global stage.

In contrast, Boris Johnson, who had long been ambiguous about his stance on Europe, made the bold decision to support the Leave campaign.

Many saw Johnson’s move as politically calculated. Despite his history of expressing mixed views on the EU, his backing of Leave placed him in direct opposition to Cameron, his fellow Conservative and longtime friend. Johnson framed Brexit as a way for Britain to “take back control” from Brussels, arguing that it would restore sovereignty and allow the UK to forge its own path free from EU regulations.

Their split over the referendum was significant not only because of their differing views but also because it marked the beginning of a political rivalry that would ultimately reshape the Conservative Party.

Cameron, after losing the referendum, resigned as Prime Minister, while Johnson’s decision to back Leave propelled him into the heart of British politics, setting the stage for his eventual rise to power as Prime Minister in 2019.

This divergence on Brexit highlighted the deep ideological divisions within the Conservative Party and the country at large​.

