BBC meteorologists have stepped in to restore calm after the broadcaster’s weather app displayed apocalyptic conditions.
As Hurricane Milton batters the east coast of America, worrying forecasts closer to home have got a lot of people talking on social media, with record-breaking gusts and deadly temperatures being displayed.
Large swathes of Florida have had to be evacuated due to the incoming storm, which hit land in the early hours of Thursday morning GMT.
Back in Blighty, where dreary and damp conditions are usually the order of the day, the Beeb has sparked a few concerns after its weather app made some terrifying predictions.
Gale force winds of 14,408mph were displayed on the app, alongside overnight temperatures of 404 degrees Celsius.
Scottish TV meteorologist Carol Kirkwood had to step in to calm people’s nerves on BBC Breakfast this morning.
She explained that due to a technical glitch the BBC weather app has been displaying some iffy predictions, assuring Brits that there will be no hurricane in this part of the world any time soon:
