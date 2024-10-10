BBC meteorologists have stepped in to restore calm after the broadcaster’s weather app displayed apocalyptic conditions.

As Hurricane Milton batters the east coast of America, worrying forecasts closer to home have got a lot of people talking on social media, with record-breaking gusts and deadly temperatures being displayed.

Large swathes of Florida have had to be evacuated due to the incoming storm, which hit land in the early hours of Thursday morning GMT.

Back in Blighty, where dreary and damp conditions are usually the order of the day, the Beeb has sparked a few concerns after its weather app made some terrifying predictions.

Gale force winds of 14,408mph were displayed on the app, alongside overnight temperatures of 404 degrees Celsius.

Oops, don’t be alarmed by some of our @bbcweather app data this morning.



Be assured there won’t be 14408mph winds, hurricane force winds or overnight temperatures of 404°C. 🤦‍♂️



It is being looked at and hopefully sorted asap 🤞 pic.twitter.com/Fjgw15s8ej — Simon King (@SimonOKing) October 10, 2024

Scottish TV meteorologist Carol Kirkwood had to step in to calm people’s nerves on BBC Breakfast this morning.

She explained that due to a technical glitch the BBC weather app has been displaying some iffy predictions, assuring Brits that there will be no hurricane in this part of the world any time soon:



'We are on it'



On #BBCBreakfast Carol reassured viewers that there is a 'technical glitch' with the BBC weather app and there is no hurricane in the UKhttps://t.co/g98lIxeBuI pic.twitter.com/6G9KJooNSP — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) October 10, 2024

You may have noticed some data issues on our app and website. We are working hard to fix it quickly. Sorry – please bear with us.



In the meantime here are Thursday's weather headlines:



-Colder, clearer air moving in

-Rain and drizzle in south

-Blustery showers near east coast pic.twitter.com/xwW1FQ4TsD — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) October 10, 2024

