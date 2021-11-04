Boris Johnson was forced to perform an extraordinary U-turn today after MPs voted to overhaul the disciplinary process for MPs and let their colleague off the hook after he breached lobbying rules.

Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said he would now seek “cross-party” changes to the system after Labour and other opposition parties refused to take part in a “corrupt” Tory-led committee tasked with the review.

And he suggested any changes may not “apply retrospectively” after the Government came under intense criticism for blocking Owen Paterson’s immediate suspension after he was found to have repeatedly lobbied ministers and officials for two companies paying him more than £100,000 per year.

Fresh vote

Government sources indicated Mr Paterson, who represents North Shropshire, will face a fresh vote on his recommended suspension from the Commons for 30 sitting days but were unable to say when it would take place.

Tory MP Angela Richardson, who was sacked as a parliamentary private secretary to Cabinet minister Michael Gove after she abstained in Wednesday’s vote, said she was “pleased to be reappointed” after the U-turn.

Mr Rees-Mogg’s announcement to MPs came as an ethics adviser to the Prime Minister described Wednesday’s votes as a “very serious and damaging moment for Parliament”.

Lord Evans, the chairman of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, said plans for a Tory-led review into the disciplinary process for MPs as being “deeply at odds with the best traditions of British democracy”.

“Certain amount of controversy”

The Commons Leader recognised a “certain amount of controversy” had been created by the move which, by our reckoning, is a staggering underestimation.

“I am aware that last night’s vote has created a certain amount of controversy," @Jacob_Rees_Mogg says.



Yeah just a bit, champ.https://t.co/Uvy4wY4Geq — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) November 4, 2021

Reaction on social media has been fierce, with Peter Oborne saying this could be the “beginning of the end” for Johnson.

Yesterday feels to me like Johnson’s Black Wednesday. The beginning of the end and no coming back. — Peter Oborne (@OborneTweets) November 4, 2021

Gary Neville also got ahead of it early, hitting the nail on the head with this tweet:

Watch this lot retreat on this vote! Just watch them. It’s what they do. They try and get away with everything they can until it gets hot . They then backdown and u-turn . We have petty criminal mentality in power — Gary Neville (@GNev2) November 4, 2021

Reaction

Here’s what people had to say elsewhere:

All the Tory MPs who trotted out to defend yesterday's decision to the nth degree – only for it to be overturned 14 hours later must be *humiliated*



There are no principles in this gov's politics! — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) November 4, 2021

🛒🛒 alert: crash, smash, arghhhh … forward to victory chief [thumbs up, rush from room] https://t.co/UoZlFTiGEt — Dominic Cummings (@Dominic2306) November 4, 2021

Truly epic scenes as the horrors of yesterday have just been binned at the despatch box by Jacob Rees-Mogg. Not even a u-turn. They’ve just slammed the car into reverse and are now slaloming backwards down the motorway to absolutely any exit that will do. — Tom Peck (@tompeck) November 4, 2021

Honestly feel this government cannot make decisions without first going in the complete opposite direction, causing widespread fury and then performing a screeching u-turn.



Absolutely ridiculous way of running a country. https://t.co/OiClCxeHaE — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) November 4, 2021

NEW: There WILL be a vote, probably before recess, on Owen Paterson being suspended for 30 days



This is a "full fat" uturn, I understand — Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) November 4, 2021

