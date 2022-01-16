Boris Johnson has been given the social media treatment following reports that he referred to himself as ‘Big Dog’ in an internal Downing Street document.

The prime minister is in a fight to save his job after the Partygate scandal propelled Labour into a 10-point lead in the polls.

According to an Opinium survey, almost two-thirds (63 per cent) think Johnson should resign as the Conservative party leader, while just 22 per cent believe he should stay.

Perhaps more damningly, 30 per cent of current Conservative voters and 48 per cent of 2019 Conservative voters think he should resign.

Even among the prime minister’s base, 2019 Conservative Leave voters, 46 per cent think he should resign vs. 39 per cent who think he should remain in position.

Operation Save Big Dog

In response to the negative press, the PM is said to have hatched a plan to save his premiership – and he called it “Operation Save Big Dog”.

The plan, which will involve listing officials who could offer resignations after a series of lockdown-breaking parties have been revealed, has caused amusement among the general public.

“So embarassed to be from a country that elected a man who refers to himself in the third person as big dog,” writer James Felton said.

And Pro-EU campaigner Dr Mike Galsworthy warned the label will travel around the world’s media very soon and “earn thi country ample ridicule thanks to Boris Johnson yet again”.

“Would Berlusconi or Trump come up with anything so ridiculous?,” he asked. “Maybe, but they are possibly the only contenders.”

Reaction

We’ve picked out the best of the reaction below:

Sometimes.I wish I was still in my stunt satire days. I’d have had a “Big Dog” costume made overnight and today would be wandering around Westminster trundling a suitcase full of booze. News needs images. — Dom Joly (@domjoly) January 15, 2022

Have Lynton Crosby and Topham Guerin fired up the bot accounts yet (similar to the ones deployed during Brexit) in operation ‘save big dog’ for Boris Johnson? Good luck to them now — Peter Jukes (@peterjukes) January 15, 2022

'Big Dog' Johnson and 'Dead Cat' Patel are passing a law in the next few days that will send you to prison for 10 years for protesting. — Lloyd Hardy (@LloydHardy) January 15, 2022

Boris Johnson is preparing a plan to stay as PM – with staff sacked instead.



The plan is reportedly called – I kid you not – “Operation Save Big Dog”



What a coward! For once, he needs to take responsibility. And resign. — Richard Burgon MP (@RichardBurgon) January 15, 2022

Operation Save Big Dog?

I give up – how the fuck am I supposed to parody that? pic.twitter.com/9oSFJ4mbgc — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) January 14, 2022

You couldn't make it up, 'Save big dog', perhaps neutering should have been considered some time ago… pic.twitter.com/OzlBgYlzAG — pamela mclean (@mcpamster1) January 15, 2022

