President Joe Biden stopped in his tracks after a reporter asked him who should get credit for brokering the Israel-Hamas cease-fire.

During a White House press conference on Wednesday (15/1), Biden confirmed that an agreement had been made to bring a halt to the conflict in the Middle East after years of bloodshed.

But he appeared less than impressed when a reporter suggested his successor, Donald Trump, might have had a hand in brokering the deal.

Stopping in his tracks, he said: “Is that a joke?”

Reporter: Who gets credit for this? You or Trump?



Biden: Is that a joke? pic.twitter.com/mca4y6HVyL — Acyn (@Acyn) January 15, 2025

Though Biden revealed that his and Trump’s teams spoke “as one” in the ceasefire negotiations, he failed to credit the president-elect directly.