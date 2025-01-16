A Ten-Minute Rule Bill calling for an EU-UK Youth Mobility Scheme has been backed by MPs in parliament in a symbolic move.

Liberal Democrats MP James MacCleary tabled the motion with a passionate speech calling for all under-30s to be given the opportunity to live and work in the European Union.

A similar move by the party last year saw MPs back a proportional representation system for UK elections.

Neither vote is binding.

A Youth Mobility Scheme was first proposed by the UK Trade and Business Commission in their landmark report ‘Trading Our Way to Prosperity’ in 2023.

In the lead up to the Bill’s hearing, several campaigners, including Best for Britain, had been asking members of the public to contact their MPs asking them to attend.

Despite Government hesitancy to commit to the scheme, polling has consistently shown that a majority are in favour of the UK Government negotiating a reciprocal scheme with the EU.

Naomi Smith, CEO of Best for Britain said: “A Youth Mobility Scheme is win-win, not just for young Brits but for businesses across the UK struggling with labour shortages.

“With our polling consistently showing that around 60% of voters back the idea and warning lights flashing on Britain’s economic dashboard, the Government should be grabbing this opportunity with both hands.”

