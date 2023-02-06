Liz Truss says she is “not claiming to be blameless in what happened” in a 4,000-word essay blaming other people for her turbulent and short-lived premiership.

Her article for The Sunday Telegraph, which is hardly the mea culpa that some might have expected following her chaotic 49-day tenure in No 10, identified a series of culprits far and wide who, she argues, led to her government being made a “scapegoat” for longstanding economic woes.

They start off with the Bank of England, which she said failed to curb inflation by cutting interest rates more aggressively in line with the US Federal Reserve.

There were the Treasury officials who failed to alert her to the exposure of pension funds to so-called “liability-driven investments”, which meant the Bank had to make an emergency intervention to stop them falling over when her disastrous mini-budget sent the cost of government borrowing soaring.

There was the Office for Budget Responsibility, whose official economic forecasts undervalued the kind of reforms she was propagating resulting in an “inexorable” cycle of tax rises.

Then there was the Downing Street communications machine, which she said was unenthusiastic about her radical agenda for tax cuts and de-regulation and was not up to the task of explaining to voters what she was trying to achieve.

Although she didn’t say it herself, the Telegraph also blamed the “left-wing economic establishment” for her woes leading to a flurry of reactions on social media.

We’ve rounded up the best of them below:

“I was brought down by the left-wing economic establishment” pic.twitter.com/vTuVySdbCM — Stig Abell (@StigAbell) February 5, 2023

"It's interesting to argue that these were the views of the left wing establishment. These basically were the views of the government that she was a part of."



Professor Danny Blanchflower, former member of the Bank of England MPC spends 5 minutes shredding Liz Truss on Sky News. pic.twitter.com/dcXjmrr8Vj — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) February 5, 2023

"We asked 100 people to name something left-wing……..You said The Economic Establishment." pic.twitter.com/4fQpi5f1a3 — Jon de Plume (@MrJonDePlume) February 4, 2023

‘Is this left wing economic establishment in the room with you now?’ pic.twitter.com/FtXjbhkfa6 — Davenant 📸 (@MarcDavenant) February 5, 2023

Is the ‘left-wing economic establishment’ part of the ‘anti-growth coalition’ or are they rival factions? — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) February 5, 2023

'Great Liz, now if you could just identify the left-wing economic establishment from this line up..' pic.twitter.com/ruhjRmebPQ — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) February 4, 2023

Wow. Bond traders, currency speculators and bankers are now the ‘left-wing economic establishment’. You really can have it all! pic.twitter.com/siwetfe9T3 — Gary Younge (@garyyounge) February 5, 2023

WHY BLAME YOURSELF?

BLAME THE LEFT-WING ECONOMIC ESTABLISHMENT pic.twitter.com/rgjPK3w3h5 — Brittlestar (@brittlestar) February 5, 2023

Very weird how a ‘left-wing economic establishment’ can bring down a Tory Prime Minister with an 80 seat majority in 49 days, after 13 years of a Conservative govt which also managed to ‘Get Brexit Done’.



She looks even more deranged than she did when she lost to a lettuce. pic.twitter.com/mD7xNedqO7 — Alistair Barrie (@AlistairBarrie) February 5, 2023

"And then what happened?"

"That's when the left-wing economic establishment destroyed the markets and blamed Liz Truss." pic.twitter.com/gOiiwPrHBx — The Poke (@ThePoke) February 6, 2023

