Bernie Sanders made a rare appearance on Fox Nation this week as the right-wing channel looked to entice progressive viewers.

The Vermont senator and two-time presidential candidate took on Lindsey Graham, his Republican Senate colleague from South Carolina, in a lively debate.

He landed a few early blows as he discussed universal healthcare, pointing out that the US spends twice as much per capita on healthcare compared to the people of any other country, “while major countries like Canada, the UK, Germany manage to supply healthcare to all their people”.

Sanders then used the opportunity to address Fox viewers directly, saying:

“What I’m going to tell you today is not something you hear very often on Fox or CNN or ABC or The Washington Post or, in fact, in the halls of Congress.

“What I’m going to tell you is that the working class and the middle class of this country are in serious trouble.

“We are moving toward an oligarch form of society where a small number of billionaires not only have extraordinary wealth, they have extraordinary political power.”

Watch the clip in full below:

I've got a message for Fox News viewers. pic.twitter.com/jfUFYcjlMC — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 14, 2022

Related: What has the European Court of Human Rights ever done for us?