Bernie Sanders has warned Brits of the consequences of moving to a private healthcare system like the one in the US.

The Vermont senator says the UK has the right to be “enormously proud” of what was accomplished in 1948 when the NHS was first set up.

“When you said to the whole world that healthcare is a human right” there was an “extraordinary advancement of human values”, he said, adding:

“Don’t give up on that. Strengthen your system. Put money into the system. Do what you have to do to make sure you have the doctors and nurses. Don’t go the American way.”

His comments come as a new report suggests the “dilapidated” state of NHS facilities are putting patients at risk.

Patients and staff are using buildings with “leaking roofs and broken boilers” while some hospitals have not been able to replace old building materials which are at risk of “sudden collapse”, NHS Providers warned.

The organisation, which represents NHS trusts, said the “long neglected” NHS estate in England needs to be brought “into the 21st century” to help both patients and staff.

“We highlight the extent of the dilapidated estate and make the case for strategic capital investment,” the authors wrote.

They added: “Deteriorating NHS infrastructure and estates risk patient safety and quality of care.”

Watch the full Bernie Sanders interview here:

Related: Boris Johnson criticises Sunak’s NI deal – then recognises his own deal’s shortcomings