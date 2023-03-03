Boris Johnson’s allies are “ludicrous” to claim partygate inquisitor Sue Gray’s move to Sir Keir Starmer’s office proves a plot to oust the former prime minister, Labour has said.

Shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell defended the departing senior civil servant as “impartial” and insisted she would not bring privileged official material with her.

Gray will take up the role of chief of staff in the Labour leader’s office after following the “normal procedures”, which could include a recommended waiting period ultimately decided by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Arch loyalists of Sunak’s predecessor in No 10 have reacted furiously to the move by the civil servant who carried out the investigation that played a role in Johnson’s downfall.

Jacob Rees-Mogg suggested Gray was being offered a “plum job” for “effectively destroying a prime minister and creating a coup”.

But Powell told Times Radio “that’s just a ludicrous claim by Boris Johnson”, and said it “stands in stark contrast” to his own defence of Gray’s impartiality during her investigation.

Alexander Stafford’s attempt to trot out the same line was also dismantled by Nick Robinson on Radio 4.

Watch the clip in full below:

Nick Robinson taking no bullshit from Alexander Stafford(Tory MP) on #r4today.



"If you're going to ignore the questions, I think we'll end the interview there" 👍 pic.twitter.com/eD82rTunBu — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) March 3, 2023

Related: Bernie Sanders issues stark warning to Brits over NHS