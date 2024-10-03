Kemi Badenoch has taken a condescending swipe at migrant care workers in her latest party conference gaffe.

After suggesting tens of thousands of civil servants “should be in prison” and that maternity pay is “excessive”, she has now turned her attention to workers fulfilling essential roles within the care sector in a bid to boost her leadership chances.

“We need to make sure we are thinking about the next generation, not just who’s going to wipe bottoms for us today”, the North West Essex MP told delegates at the Conservative conference in Birmingham.

The UK currently has a shortage of 130,000 workers in the care sector.

Kemi Badenoch takes a swipe at migrant care workers, despite the UK having a shortage of 130,000 care workers,



"We need to make sure we are thinking about the next generation, not just who's going to wipe bottoms for us today" pic.twitter.com/U5ULU9vKsw — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) October 1, 2024

The comments come hot on the heels of controversial remarks made in relation to maternity pay, which Badenoch suggested had “gone too far” as she set out how she would ease the burden on businesses.

Speaking to Times Radio, she said: “Maternity pay varies, depending on who you work for – but statutory maternity pay is a function of tax, tax comes from people who are working.

“We’re taking from one group of people and giving to another. This, in my view, is excessive.”

And do remember, this is all from an MP who claimed she “never has gaffes”.

"I never have gaffes, or apologising for something that I said, [saying] ‘Oh, that’s not what I meant.’ I never have to clarify, because I think very carefully about what I say" – Kemi Badenoch. https://t.co/Kc4ozXCW3C — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) September 30, 2024

