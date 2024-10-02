Kemi Badenoch’s campaign to become the next leader of the Conservative Party hit another bump in the road after she suggested tens of thousands of civil servants “should be in prison”.

Despite jails in Britain being full to bursting, the MP for North West Essex suggested locking up five to 10 per cent of those working for government departments, which equates to as many as 50,000 people.

She listed leaking official secrets, undermining their ministers and agitating as among the reasons that civil servants should be sent down.

The comments come hot on the heels of controversial remarks made in relation to maternity pay, which Badenoch suggested had “gone too far” as she set out how she would ease the burden on businesses.

Speaking to Times Radio, she said: “Maternity pay varies, depending on who you work for – but statutory maternity pay is a function of tax, tax comes from people who are working.

“We’re taking from one group of people and giving to another. This, in my view, is excessive.”

Conservative leadership contender Kemi Badenoch suggests that 50,000 civil servants “should be in prison” (2024) pic.twitter.com/FqmE57yX9a — insane moments in british politics (@PoliticsMoments) October 1, 2024

There are about 500,000 full time civil servants. Even taking the 5% figure, on this basis that means the former Business Secretary thinks around 25,000 civil servants should be in jail. https://t.co/ISuTJbWAzk — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) October 1, 2024

Does Kemi Badenoch *really* think that 50,000 civil servants should be in jail? 👀 https://t.co/BkNV9uugDs — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) October 1, 2024

And do remember, this is all from an MP who claimed she “never has gaffes”.

"I never have gaffes, or apologising for something that I said, [saying] ‘Oh, that’s not what I meant.’ I never have to clarify, because I think very carefully about what I say" – Kemi Badenoch. https://t.co/Kc4ozXCW3C — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) September 30, 2024

