A Labour MP has posted a list of all the things his party has achieved in its first three months in charge – and it puts the Conservative’s 14 years in office to shame.

Stephen Morgan, who was re-elected as the MP for Portsmouth South after more than doubling his majority in the General Election, took to X to share a comprehensive rundown of all the things Labour has achieved after taking office, and it’s pretty exhaustive!

Labour was elected into government with a whopping landslide in July after spending almost a decade and a half in the political wilderness.

And they certainly haven’t sat on their hands since taking up office.

A long list of accomplishments posted by Morgan includes the Renters’ Rights Bill which puts an end to no-fault evictions and the Water Measures Bill, which penalises bosses who pollute British waters,

Firing the starting gun on bringing rail into public ownership and new border security measures will also be welcomed by voters, as will efforts to replace the failed Rwanda scheme with something tangible.

Check out the list in full below:

When your family and friends ask you what Labour has achieved so far, send them this👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/1c6xc6IkJ5 — Stephen Morgan MP (@StephenMorganMP) October 2, 2024

