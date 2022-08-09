Tory leadership contender Liz Truss snubbed pleas for cost-of-living help during a BBC interview today.

The foreign secretary was answering questions after a bombshell prediction forecast that energy bills will top £4,200 a year from January, a hike Martin Lewis called “tragic”.

The January figure equates to 45 per cent of the full new state pension, and a higher proportion of the old one.

It is also expected to hit low-income families as well as those receiving welfare, many of whom could face a choice between heating and eating this winter.

Speaking to the BBC, Truss snubbed calls for help with the spiralling cost of living.

“What I’m talking about is enabling people to keep more money in their own pockets” she said.

“We should be on the side of people who do the right thing… people who are contributing to the economy”

Awful, awful, awful woman. I want my taxes to help the most vulnerable in our society. I want our social services, our schools, the NHS and care services properly funded. I want disabled people to feel safe not threatened. What has this country become? — Balloon Lady #MigrantsWelcome 💙🕯💙 (@ColonelEscargot) August 9, 2022

