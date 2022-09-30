A young first-time buyer questioned Conservative MP Paul Scully after her initial mortgage offer of 4.5% APR was cancelled and replaced with a 10.4% agreement as a result of last week’s mini-budget.

Rabia stated that she would be unable to pay the new rate to the Question Time panel in Manchester on BBC One.

“I was given four different interest rate offers, and none of them are now available,” she claims.

Following the mini-budget, local government minister Paul Scully claimed that this was only a short-term effect and that the mortgage market would soon return to normal.

