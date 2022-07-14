Margaret Thatcher wannabe Liz Truss announced her leadership bid this morning.

As she launched her campaign for the Tory leadership, Lshe stressed her credentials to become prime minister as she vowed to focus on the economy.

Under the banner “Liz for leader”, the Foreign Secretary opened her speech with a clear message: “We are at a critical moment for our country.

“Now is the time to be bold, we cannot have business-as-usual economic management, which has led to low growth for decades.”

To shouts of “hear, hear”, she said it is time to deliver on Brexit and “win the fight for freedom, at home and abroad”.

Loyal

Truss was questioned on why she had not quit Boris Johnson’s Cabinet last week during the mass exodus of ministers.

“I am a loyal person,” she responded. “I am loyal to Boris Johnson. I supported our Prime Minister’s aspirations.”

However, while she promised to continue the Government’s levelling-up ambitions, she also pledged a change of tack on the economy and to reverse the planned rise in national insurance.

Ms Truss dodged questions about worries she could be outflanked by rival Penny Mordaunt, instead stressing the wide array of talent the leadership contest is displaying.

No matter how well it went, and it wasn’t great, as it ended she got lost leaving the stage.

It was more Theresa May than the iron lady.

Watch

Liz Truss gets lost leaving her leadership launch. 🤦 pic.twitter.com/tsyDxGAfhL — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) July 14, 2022

This comment is amusing:

Leave means aimlessly wander around with no clue where you are going. — Snkz Snkz (@SnkzSnkz1) July 14, 2022

Related: As Penny Mordaunt leads race a letter resurfaces calling out her Brexit claims