Angela Rayner had a zinger lined up for Mel Stride during PMQ’s, labelling him the “latest wannabe” for Tory leadership.

For the second week in a row, the deputy prime minister stepped in for Keir Starmer in the house, with the prime minister attending the NATO summit in the Netherlands.

Opposite her at the dispatch box was shadow chancellor Mel Stride, who was standing in for Tory leader Kemi Badenoch.

And as Stride finished asking the deputy PM his first question, she got one over on him early on with a jibe that drew guffaws from the Labour benches.

Welcoming Stride to PMQs, Rayner said: “Well, first of all Mr Speaker, it’s nice to face the latest wannabe!”

Angela Rayner to Mel Stride:



"It's nice to face the latest wannabe."#PMQs pic.twitter.com/OT6gZegf8l — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) June 25, 2025

The comment was a clear jibe at Badenoch’s disastrous time in charge of the Tories and the seemingly inevitable leadership challenge she will be facing in the coming months.

There have been plenty of reports since the local elections of Tory MPs and members plotting to remove Badenoch as leader, with the likes of Robert Jenrick and James Cleverly being touted as replacements.

Last week, it was Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp who faced Rayner at PMQs, who may also be fancying a bid for leadership should the opportunity.

It would also be no surprise to see Stride throw his hat into the ring.