Oasis are reuniting for a summer tour and have just announced a limited release of last-minute tickets.

The band teased the ticket drop on social media, hinting at a chance for fans to catch their sold-out shows.

They said in a statement: “As the shows are getting closer, Oasis promoters may be able to release a very limited number of additional tickets for sale once final sight lines are checked and the production is fine-tuned. These final production releases will happen over the coming days. If you are an Oasismynet member, keep an eye on your inbox for an email from your regular Oasismynet or Ticketmaster correspondence address.

“Please double check the email is from the correct account before following links or sharing any purchase information.”

Fans were ecstatic over the possibility of scoring additional tickets to the highly-anticipated tour.

It didn’t take long for the comments to start flowing in. One user said: “Shut up I’m gonna cry.”

However, when fans first got a glimpse of the announcement, many momentarily thought the Gallagher brothers had another falling out.

“My heart stopped I thought they broke up again,” one fan wrote.

“Almost had a heart attack,” someone else added and another concerned user posted: “Long message I got scared they had a falling out.”

Not too long ago fans were warned about potential scams as they searched the internet in hopes of finding one of those precious tickets.

Oasis fans have been warned to be careful and selective about where they buy their tickets. Fans were alerted to not buy from unverified brands and individual scammers on social media.

In an attempt to combat scams, Liam and Noel Gallagher have teamed up with Twickets for fans to resell tickets at face value.