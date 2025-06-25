Nato’s Secretary General has praised Donald Trump as ‘Daddy’ for dropping the F-bomb live on TV.

Former Dutch PM Mark Rutte commended the US president, saying: “Sometimes daddy has to use strong words.”

Leaders of the 32-nation alliance were gathering in The Hague to discuss a new defence agreement with a spending target of 5% of the gross domestic product when the comment was made.

Rutte was referring to the shocking moment yesterday when Trump raised his voice at reporters in front of the White House: “They don’t know what the f*** they’re doing.”

READ NEXT: Socialist Democrat claims stunning win in New York mayor primary

Just hours later the President took to his Truth Social declaring that the Fordow nuclear sites in Iran had been ‘OBLITERATED’ in what he called ‘ONE OF THE MOST SUCCESSFUL MILITARY STRIKES IN HISTORY.’

However, US intelligence now suggests that the attacks carried out with bunker-buster bombs, dropped from B-2 jets, did not destroy the nuclear facilities.

Unsurprisingly, this didn’t sit well with Trump, launching the President into a bitter tirade online, accusing both CNN and the New York Times of teaming up ‘in an attempt to demean the’ strikes, per Metro.

It is believed that the strikes on the three Iranian nuclear sites did not fully eliminate the centrifuges of the sites and highly enriched uranium, according to CNN.

The US attacks only pushed back Iran’s nuclear programme by one to two months.

The classified assessment clashes with the statements of both Trump and high-ranking US officials, including Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.

According to both the weekend strikes have eliminated Iran’s nuclear program.

Trump’s administration told the UN Security Council on Tuesday that its strikes had ‘degraded’ Iran’s nuclear programme, lacking the same confidence of Trump’s earlier assertion that the facilities had been ‘obliterated’.

The White House responded by referring to a statement by Karoline Leavitt in which she slammed the ‘alleged’ conclusion and said it was ‘flat-out wrong.’

She said: ‘Everyone knows what happens when you drop 14 30,000 pound bombs perfectly on their targets: total obliteration.’

Satellite images which were released shortly after the attack show significant damage to Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, but definitely not to the extent of President Trump’s claims.