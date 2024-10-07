Angela Rayner has been blasted for buying Sam Tarry a suit for Christmas when they were dating by Times newspaper journalist, Tom Witherow.

The Deputy Labour leader, who has been in the headlines for declaring a visit to a DJ booth in Ibiza, is now being flogged for displaying too much festive cheer after it was found she purchased clothes for her fella using her own money.

Witherow snared Rayner for buying a suit from Redwood & Feller, who make ‘made-to-measure suits’ in a lucrative profession known as… tailoring.

It is understood that Rayner bought Tarry’s suit as a Christmas present with her own money, the Times notes, adding that Tarry bought an additional pair of trousers, which he paid for.

“The present was not disclosed on his parliamentary register of interests”, they add. Oh, the shame!

The bottom-of-the-barrel investigation has ruffled a few feathers on social media, with Sarah Murphy describing the piece as “Tory propaganda”.

Here’s a round-up of the reaction:

This isn’t news. It’s Tory propaganda.

Barely bats an eye when Zahawi heats his stables, Johnson freeloads his arse off or McVey takes £18K freebies in 2months.

Rayner pays for something expensive herself and The Times wants to shame her.

What a nasty, snobby, shit-stirring rag. pic.twitter.com/baib0PvtvM — sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) October 7, 2024

Absolutely disgusting.



How dare people from working class backgrounds wear anything other than rags and hand me downs. Bring back the Sumptuary Laws. Put these peasants in their place. pic.twitter.com/J7TfR9zeg2 — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 6, 2024

Hi @TomWitherow,



Did you really just write an article about Angela Rayner buying her boyfriend some clothes with her own money? pic.twitter.com/ucMQXfrCqT — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) October 7, 2024

The Times has written a story on Angela Rayner… buying her bf a suit for Christmas 🤔



(No really) pic.twitter.com/U9lpCiXDz0 — Liz Bates (@wizbates) October 6, 2024

Related: Lettuce that outlasted Liz Truss honoured with famous ‘blue plaque’