Angela Rayner has come in for some serious flack on social media due to her so-called ‘paid-for’ trip to an Ibiza club – but not all is as it seems.

Photos of the deputy Labour leader emerged this summer after she headed to the Balearic islands for a short break, with a number of right-wing bores venting about her on-stage antics.

Nadine Dorries, who ate an ostrich anus on I’m A Celebrity during her time as an MP, accused Rayner of ‘demeaning her office’ by having a wee boogie, while Dan Wootton, who is currently out of work due to sexually disparaging comments made on his show, called her antics “an absolute piss take”.

The story has taken on an extra dimension this week after The Telegraph suggested the trip was ‘paid-for’ in an article that got gobbled up by her biggest critics.

🚨 NEW: Angela Rayner's trip to Ibiza was a £836 gift



[@Telegraph] pic.twitter.com/oIH9oKyPOp — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) October 2, 2024

But the claim is not all it seems.

For starters, Rayner paid for flights and accommodation for the four-day trip off her own back.

The £836 figure comes from the visit to the DJ booth that was paid for the DJ’s agent and declared as is appropriate on the MPs register of interests.

So rather than being a screaming story of sleaze and scandal, it is little more than a woman self-funding a holiday, being invited into a DJ booth and declaring the experience as appropriate.

Talk about scraping the bottom of the barrel!

