Andrew Bridgen could join forces with Laurence Fox after he was shamefully thrown out of the Conservative Party.

The MP for North West Leicestershire was expelled as a Tory following the recommendations of a disciplinary panel after he claimed Covid vaccines were the “biggest crime against humanity since the Holocaust”.

Bridgen went on to have an angry confrontation with deputy party chairman Lee Anderson in a parliamentary restaurant after his expulsion was made public before the appeal date.

In a statement, the MP said: “My expulsion from the Conservative Party under false pretences only confirms the culture of corruption, collusion and cover-ups which plagues our political system.

“I have been a vocal critic of the vaccine rollout and the party have been sure to make an example of me.

“I am grateful for my newfound freedom and will continue to fight for justice for all those harmed, injured and bereaved due to governmental incompetence.

“I will continue to serve my constituents as I was elected to do and intend to stand again at the next election.”

It has since been rumoured that Bridgen could join Laurence Fox – another vaccine sceptic – on the books of the Reclaim Party.

Reclaim has said in a statement that he is not currently joining them but Fox told the Express that his party is prepared to stand by Bridgen.

He said: “The shutting down and baseless smears of a sitting MP for expressing the legitimate concerns of his constituents should worry everyone who believes in the democratic process.

“A democracy is not functioning properly if the free speech of an elected representative is shut down in the House of Commons.

“The Reclaim Party will always stand by those who pose crucial questions in the national interest. Parliamentarians should be actively encouraging open debate and enquiry, regardless of political affiliation.”

