Andrew Tate received a stern dressing down on his GB News show from a medical professional as he discussed Covid vaccines… again!

The former actor and failed London mayoral candidate invited Dr Bharat Pankhania onto his show, but he probably didn’t expect to be on the receiving end of these opening remarks.

Dr Pankhania wasted no time in rinsing Fox for spreading Covid misinformation.

He said: “I sometimes wonder why you exist.

“You just have your own agenda, you are just spewing out you biased views.”

Stop what you are doing and watch this 30 second video of an academic confronting the risible @lozzafox with a dose of truth.



Trust me. pic.twitter.com/enewvtMV9k — Otto English (@Otto_English) April 28, 2023

