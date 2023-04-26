“He has 28 days from this date to appeal.”

A spokesman said: “Mr Bridgen was expelled from the Conservative Party on April 12 following the recommendation of a disciplinary panel.

But now the Tories have stripped him of his party membership as well.

The representative for North West Leicestershire had already lost the party whip, meaning he was sitting in the Commons as an independent.

MP Andrew Bridgen has been expelled from the Conservative Party after comparing Covid-19 vaccines to the Holocaust and being found to have breached lobbying rules.

