Question Time’s decision to fill the audience with Leave-only voters to mark the anniversary of the vote to leave the European Union has divided opinion.

The weekly BBC show has shunned Remain supporters – of which there an increasing amount – in favour of people who exclusively backed out of the EU in the vote on 23rd June 2016.

The “special” will take place in Clacton-on-Sea in Essex, where some 70 per cent of people in the area voted to get out of the bloc.

But the move has raised eyebrows from critics who have longed insisted Brexit was a bad idea.

Announcing the one-off show on Thursday’s edition, Bruce said: “We are devoting that programme to a conversation with the audience of people who took that decision, and that is leave voters.

“So seven years on, how does a cross-section of people who voted leave feel about Brexit?

“Some may have changed their minds, some may still back their original decision. Some may be somewhere in between.

“We’re going to be in Clacton-on-Sea on the Essex coast. We’ll have the regular Question Time panel as usual.”

So to mark the anniversary of Brexit, BBC Question time is… going to exclude anyone who didn't vote for it pic.twitter.com/WCuOhpHn5U — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) June 8, 2023

The latest polling shows only 9 per cent of Britons now consider Brexit more of a success than a failure.

Some 62 per cent of people describe it as more of a failure, a YouGov survey shows.

The public opinion and data company said “Bregret” has reached new highs, as the number of Britons saying it was right to vote to leave the European Union in 2016 dropping to its lowest level ever, at 31 per cent.

Related: Braverman fires back at journalists outside Number 10 as she faces calls to resign