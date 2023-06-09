The SNP received just £4,000 in donations in the first three months of 2023, new figures from the Electoral Commission have revealed.

The party, which has been rocked by Police Scotland’s investigation into its finances and funds, shows only one person, James Murdoch from Strathearn, has contributed to its coffers, and the funds were received a week before Nicola Sturgeon resigned.

Laurence Fox’s Reclaim Party, meanwhile, took in £75,000 in public donations – almost 20 times the amount the SNP received.

Elsewhere, the Conservative Party raised more than £12 million in donations in the first three months of the year.

Donations to Rishi Sunak’s party far outstripped those to other parties, with Labour raising only £4.4 million and the Liberal Democrats £1.3 million.

In total, the Conservatives received £12.3 million in the first quarter of 2023, with public funding taking Labour and the Liberal Democrats’ totals to £5.9 million and £1.7 million respectively.

The total for the Tories was boosted by a £5 million donation from Mohamed Mansour, the party’s senior treasurer and a former minister in the government of Egyptian autocrat Hosni Mubarak.

The party also received £2 million from Indian-born textiles tycoon Amit Lohia and another £2 million from party treasurer and businessman Graham Edwards.

