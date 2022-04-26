Alastair Campbell has written to Liverpool FC boss Jürgen Klopp urging him to consider a career in politics.

Tony Blair’s former spin doctor wrote to the football coach in both English and German to express his admiration and convey how politics is in dire need of leaders like him.

Campbell said Klopp has “mastered” the holy trinity of strategy, leadership and teamwork, and cares deeply about those around him.

Writing in the New European, he said: “I love your passion. For football. For your players. For the fans. For the city and its history.

“You understand why the Hillsborough 97 are, and always will be, so important. You understand why The Sun will never be welcome in Liverpool. You understand the importance of football in the life of the city, not just Liverpool FC, but Everton, Tranmere, and hundreds of amateur clubs.”

Dear Jürgen Klopp … ever thought about going into politics? @campbellclaret's open letter to one European leader Britain's politicians could all learn from … https://t.co/J9yrEIHksF — The New European – Think Without Borders (@TheNewEuropean) April 26, 2022

Campbell credited Klopp for how he handled the Covid-19 pandemic, for speaking out against Brexit and for being aware that populism is a real danger.

“You asked – good question – why our country gives political power to liars like Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage? You have values, Mr Klopp, which these opportunists do not have and will never understand.”

The former Labour man said in his concluding remarks that he wished our real “so-called leaders of the country would study your type of leadership.

“How wonderful it would be if they had your passion for their work. Your attention to detail. Your ability to innovate and adapt. If they had your ability as a communicator.

“Above all, if they had your ability to bring so much joy and pride to a community.”

