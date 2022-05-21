Australia’s prime minister has conceded defeat after an election that could deliver a minority government.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison acted quickly after Saturday’s election despite millions of votes yet to be counted because an Australian prime minister must attend a Tokyo summit on Tuesday with US, Japanese and Indian leaders.

“I believe it’s very important that this country has certainty. I think it’s very important this country can move forward,” Morrison said.

“And particularly over the course of this week with the important meetings that are being held, I think it’s vitally important there’s a very clear understanding about the government of this country,” he added.

Anthony Albanese

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese will be sworn in as prime minister after his Labour party clenched its first electoral win since 2007.

His coalition holds the narrowest of majorities — 76 seats in the 151-member House of Representatives, where parties need a majority to form a government.

In early counting on Saturday, the coalition was on track to win 38 seats, Labour 71, seven were unaligned lawmakers and 23 were too close to call.

Minor parties and independents appeared to be taking votes from the major parties, which increases the likelihood of a hung parliament and a minority government.

Reaction

Reaction was quick to filter through following the loss for Morrison.

Rupert Murdoch was at the front and centre of most people’s minds.

Here’s a round-up of what people had to say:

A rare Murdoch defeat. Whatever your politics, his influence over elections and governments has been disturbingly unhealthy. https://t.co/UM0vdTC92S — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) May 21, 2022

Would you like to see something truly beautiful? Here you are. https://t.co/ga1Sy1THeV — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) May 21, 2022

Trump – out

Morrison – out

Johnson – hopefully next — Mike Galsworthy 🇺🇦 (@mikegalsworthy) May 21, 2022

So hoping the news from 🇦🇺 is right. Seeing the back of Morrison would be a good sign that the populist wave can be turned back, that Murdoch propaganda is waning in influence, and Crosby ‘genius’ back to what it was when he ran Michael Howard campaign. Well done Labour, 1/2 — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) May 21, 2022

Australia has rejected its first post-truth prime minister, Scott Morrison. Big moment. Didn’t want to go further down that path. — Nick Bryant (@NickBryantNY) May 21, 2022

Today, all of Murdoch's major papers formally backed Morrison. That's 23 of the last 23 federal & state elections that Murdoch has supported the Liberals. Our Bias Tracker detailed this throughout the campaign. Time to show Murdoch he doesn’t own Australia: vote Morrison out. pic.twitter.com/YeiLYibSg0 — Kevin Rudd (@MrKRudd) May 19, 2022

