A nine-foot wide house has gone up for sale in London – for a whopping £1.3 million!

The ‘skinny’ property has been listed by Dexters in London Fields and features a kitchen, two bedrooms and living areas spread over four floors.

Offering just 895.5sq ft of space, it works out at around £1,450 per square foot.

Designers have had to get creative with the space, using smart storage cupboards and a snazzy bathroom with a tub in the centre of a stylish concrete floor.

Dexters describe it as “a truly unique house in one of the most exciting areas of London.”

“A striking design connected over four floors by a bespoke steel and timber staircase,” reads the listing. “The house has a south-facing, tree lined, private garden and off street parking.

“The property is located two minutes walk from London Fields, close to Broadway Market and less than a mile from Dalston Junction and Hackney Downs overground.”

