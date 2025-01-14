Nigel Farage’s hopes to win the next election on the back of a “youth” wave are looking seriously ambitious based on the latest YouGov polling results.

Reform UK has grown in support to within one percentage point of Labour according to a new poll for Sky News which suggests Britain has entered a new era of three-way party politics.

The data collected over the weekend puts Labour on 26 per cent, Reform UK on 25 per cent, Conservatives on 22 per cent, Liberal Democrats on 14 per cent and Greens on 8 per cent.

But while Reform UK appears to be performing well nationally, it is struggling to cut through with the youth vote.

The poll shows that 36 per cent of those aged 18-24 would side with Labour, while 22 per cent would vote for Green and 12 per cent Lib Dem.

Just 19 per cent support Reform UK and an embarrassing 5 per cent currently side with Kemi Badenoch’s Conservative Party.

18-24 year olds voting 70% for the centre left.



Reform isn’t the future. https://t.co/kr7IMVWpnK — @joshfwd.bsky.social (@JoshFwd) January 14, 2025

Last year, when Elon Musk and Farage were still pals, the Reform UK leader said his American colleague would be the key to getting young voters on side at the next election.

Addressing Musk’s popularity, he said: “The shades, the bomber jacket, the whole vibe.

“Elon makes us cool. Elon is a huge help to us with the young generation and that will be the case going on and, frankly, that’s only just starting.

“Reform only wins the next election if it gets the youth vote.”

