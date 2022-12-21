Jeremy Clarkson hates Meghan Markle. He hates her even more than he hates Rose West (a serial killer) and Nicola Sturgeon. He hates her on a ‘cellular level’ and lies awake at night having violent fantasies about her and what he would like to do to her. He would like to see her dragged naked through the streets of Britain while people shout shame and throw excrement at her. He thinks everyone his age thinks like him.

It is abhorrent to even paraphrase what he wrote. However, this isn’t a fantasy novel confined to the dark web, this was an opinion piece published by The Sun newspaper, the biggest-selling tabloid. Clarkson is a well-known television presenter, who thinks that what he writes is acceptable.

He is also a man who days before his piece was published, dined with Camilla the Queen Consort, the stepmother-in-law of the woman he was having violent fantasies about, at a private lunch party. Other well-known Meghan Markle haters were in attendance too: Piers Morgan and the editor of The Daily Mail.

The Sun published Clarkson’s piece in the same week the last three episodes of the Netflix documentary series, Harry and Meghan were released. The series asserts that there is an unwritten agreement between the Palace and the Press. In return for access to the Royal Family, there will be favourable coverage of them. They also assert that the Royal Family colluded with certain newspapers and provided negative briefings about Harry and Meghan and that the Royal Family would never have been prepared to protect them, leading to them leaving the country for a new life in America.

After watching the series and reading the stories this week, it is only possible to come to the conclusion that everything Harry and Meghan say is true.

Camilla, the Queen Consort, parties merrily with Clarkson, Morgan and The Daily Mail. Victoria Newton, the editor of The Sun, was hosted by the now King on the last day he was Prince Charles. The response by Buckingham Palace to this piece published in The Sun and written by a ‘pal’ of The Queen Consort, has been deafening and chilling in its silence. Is there nothing that the Royal Family is prepared to condemn in order to stand up for and protect the King’s daughter-in-law, wife of his son and mother of his grandchildren?

Every person should be horrified by the words Jeremy Clarkson thought acceptable to write and The Sun thought appropriate to publish. Research shows that for every word of hate published by the press, a thousand more will be said on social media. Sadly for his country and family, Prince Harry was right to protect his wife and family and remove them and himself to a welcoming California if this is what he has left.

