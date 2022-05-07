A columnist for the Times has prompted outrage after suggesting the international reputation of the UK’s most prestigious universities is being hurt because they favour “state-school pupils”.

Author Emma Duncan hit out after Stephen Toope, Cambridge’s vice-chancellor, warned private schools that their pupils would get fewer places in the future.

She said the Canadian VC has become a “bête noire of the anti-woke brigade” by driving change and looking less favourably on pupils who “may have worked harder”.

“Discriminating against parents who save or borrow to pay for education in favour of those who send their children to state schools and spend their money on luxuries is not a good signal,” she said.

“Too many parents put too little weight on their children’s education as it is.”

Reaction

Needless to say, the reaction to the piece has been pretty fierce.

Here’s what people had to say:

I went to state school in Scunthorpe. Born on a council estate. A father at 20 years old. Now a professor in the Department of Medicine at Cambridge University and a Fellow of the Royal Society. Nothing was fair about getting there. If I am damaging Oxbridge, so be it. pic.twitter.com/EIVawu0cCA — Professor Gordon Dougan (@GordonDougan1) May 7, 2022

Two articles today claiming that letting more state students into Oxbridge will damage their standing in the international rankings. I know a bit about international rankings and can confidently say that’s absolute nonsense. pic.twitter.com/TDOMd8tqIS — Phil Baty (@Phil_Baty) May 5, 2022

Damn I'd happy hurt Oxbridge for no reason at all! pic.twitter.com/tU54ORa3ds — John Duncan (@Johntheduncan) May 6, 2022

Emma Duncan – Education: Wycombe Abbey School, >£30k/year non boarding. pic.twitter.com/urIGrsC6pb — David K Smith (@professor_dave) May 6, 2022

