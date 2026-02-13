The super-rich and billionaires have wealth the vast majority of us will never get close to and many of us can barely comprehend – so why are they always so f***ing miserable?

This week, Sir Jim Ratcliffe sparked outrage after he claimed the UK had been ‘colonised by immigrants.’

He went on to falsely claim that the UK population had increased by 12 million since 2020 (the real figure is closer to three million).

Ratcliffe is a billionaire, who is one of the richest Brits in the world, in control of the footballing operations at Manchester United, and who has upped sticks to the super-rich haven of Monaco, where he is saving billions in tax.

Which begs the question: why on earth is he complaining about things?

After a working class upbringing in the north of England, Ratcliffe has won at life. He has completed it. So why does he feel the need to moan and complain about things?

He’s not the only one either. This is a pattern.

Elon Musk was born into wealth and has become the world’s richest man, but spends his days backing far-right racists like Tommy Robinson and spouting vile fake news on X.

Donald Trump was a millionaire by the age of eight, was a billionaire by the late 1980s, and forged a pretty nice career in entertainment. Now, he’s America’s most fascist president ever, wreaking havoc in US cities with ICE and isolating his nation from the rest of the world.

Let’s cross to Great Britain. Richard Tice was privately educated and built up a wealth of an estimated £40m through business and real-estate. With his money, he decided to finance the founding of Reform UK (then the Brexit Party), one of the most anti-immigration parties British politics has ever seen.

Nigel Farage – also privately educated – worked as a City trader and now earns well over £1m a year from work outside parliament. He leads Reform UK, talking of ‘broken Britain’ on the daily and blaming refugees for the UK’s problems.

The bottom line is this: these are people who have been dealt a wonderful hand in life. Through a combination of privilege, luck, and hard work, they live a life of luxury many of us never will.

And yet they spend every waking hour complaining about things, moaning and getting angry.

The state of the world has made them wealthy. They have reaped untold benefits from the status quo.

God forbid they sit back and enjoy life, and perhaps do their best to help make the world a better place.

Of course, paying a bit of tax would help…