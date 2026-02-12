Jim Ratcliffe has been called out for his hypocrisy following comments he made claiming that Britain has been “colonised” by immigrants

Yesterday, Ratcliffe said the UK had been ‘colonised” by immigrants, in an interview exclusively with Sky News.

The founder of the INEOS chemicals group and part-owner of Manchester United Football Club went on to falsely claim that the UK’s population had grown by 12 million since 2020.

The Brexiteer billionaire has been roundly condemned for his comments, including by prime minister Keir Starmer who has called on him to apologise.

Many have also pointed out that Ratcliffe has some gall complaining about immigration in the UK, considering he reportedly moved to Monaco a few years ago in a move said to have helped him avoid paying £4 billion in tax.

This was succinctly explained on Newsnight by political commentator Ash Sarkar, who labelled Ratcliffe a “stinking hypocrite.”

Sarkar highlighted how by moving to Monaco, Ratcliffe had decided he didn’t want to contribute to British schools, the NHS and defence.

She also pointed out how Manchester United’s team is largely made up of non-British players, and that the club wouldn’t be doing too well without immigration.

"Jim Ratcliffe is a stinking hypocrite."



Ash Sarkar responds to the billionaire Manchester United co-owner's comments on immigration and welfare. #Newsnight pic.twitter.com/p6G8o4cxJo — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) February 11, 2026

It wasn’t just Sarkar who had little time for Ratcliffe’s comments.

Matthew Syed, who was appearing alongside Sarkar on Newsnight, described Ratcliffe as an “obnoxious character”.

He said Ratcliffe was “deeply hypocritical” for “wrapping himself in the Union Jack” only to up sticks and move to Monaco in order to shirk paying tax.