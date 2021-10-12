Nigel Farage has been on Cameo for a while and has been made to look a fool quite a few times (see showreel at end of article). However, he might well argue, he gets paid and has the last laugh.
That may be so, but surely he didn’t find this one funny.
In a video shared on Facebook by Brian Ó Céileachair who’d had the video paid for by a friend, Farage wishes him a happy birthday.
Farage says: “This message is for Brian, Brexiteer, and I hope you have a great birthday. This comes from your good friend, Aidan. Now, it’s a bit early in the day so all I’ve got actually is coffee but I hope you enjoy a few pints with the lads tonight.”
All totally normal so far…
However, the video ends with Farage yelling: “Up the ‘RA” a phrase often used by people who support the Provisional Irish Republican Army and very pro-Irish unification.
Watch
Here someone has cut it to simply Farage saying ‘up the ‘RA’
Reactions
Here is a highlight reel to catch his ‘best ‘ bits…
