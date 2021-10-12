Nigel Farage has been on Cameo for a while and has been made to look a fool quite a few times (see showreel at end of article). However, he might well argue, he gets paid and has the last laugh.

That may be so, but surely he didn’t find this one funny.

In a video shared on Facebook by Brian Ó Céileachair who’d had the video paid for by a friend, Farage wishes him a happy birthday.

Farage says: “This message is for Brian, Brexiteer, and I hope you have a great birthday. This comes from your good friend, Aidan. Now, it’s a bit early in the day so all I’ve got actually is coffee but I hope you enjoy a few pints with the lads tonight.”

All totally normal so far…

However, the video ends with Farage yelling: “Up the ‘RA” a phrase often used by people who support the Provisional Irish Republican Army and very pro-Irish unification.

Watch

Me usually: you’re not owning Farage by giving him money



Me on this one occasion: ok maybe just this one time pic.twitter.com/0d83dv9T62 — Ciara McShane (@Ciara87C) October 11, 2021

Here someone has cut it to simply Farage saying ‘up the ‘RA’

Reactions

1.

2.

Tricking Nigel Farage into saying “up the RA” for money is absolutely fantastic. pic.twitter.com/sOyxqyQipH — Rob Smith (@robsmithireland) October 11, 2021

3.

Nigel Farage proves he'd do anything for money pic.twitter.com/9lpqrAZjLP — cuir isteach ainm Iodáilis (@keithryan28) October 10, 2021

4.

i was two seconds from the end thinking "why is this good?". Then I snorted some tea. Brilliant. — Lucretius Bourgeois (@MuteVicars) October 11, 2021

5.

Anyone want to club together to get him to read Mao to us? — Ron Palsy (@PalsyRon) October 11, 2021

6.

Up the Ra 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Tom Lindley (@tomlindley_) October 11, 2021

7.

8.

The IRA would probably say "Up Farage!", because he's done more harm to the UK than they managed. — David Quim (@quim_david) October 11, 2021

Here is a highlight reel to catch his ‘best ‘ bits…

he’s on cameo you can pay him to say anything. just a little highlight reel pic.twitter.com/JtnvMLRUEJ — Rob (@beamer_boi) October 11, 2021

Related: Nigel Farage complained he couldn’t get petrol and sympathy was in even shorter supply