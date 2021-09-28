Irn-Bru maker AG Barr has revealed it is struggling to make deliveries of its drinks due to the HGV and supply chain issues, and it is the last straw for some people who can’t take missing out on their favourite fizzy pop.

For those who don’t remember the classic “Made in Scotland from Girders” adverts, here is one for you to enjoy.

The company said it continues to “monitor closely” the situation and is hopeful the issues can be resolved soon.

Updating the stock market, bosses said: “In recent weeks we have seen increased challenges across the UK road haulage fleet, associated in part with the Covid-19 pandemic, impacting customer deliveries and inbound materials.

Disruption

“In addition, the risks associated with the wider labour pool and the current Covid-19 pandemic response are areas we continue to monitor closely.”

Roger White, chief executive of the company based in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, added that supply issues have also resulted in cost inflation.

“There is a tightness with drivers and we have had particular disruption too with materials, particularly aluminium cans,” he told the PA news agency.

“Inflation is all around us at the moment – materials, wages and supply among other things – so we have to be careful how we manage this.

“We have accounted for this and that’s why we recognise that operating margins are likely to be impacted in the second half of the year.”

Reactions

As you can see from the following reactions the shortage is too much for some to take.

1.

fuck it am becoming a panic buyer now i cannot function without my irn bru </3 — caitlin 🙂 (@syrupslive) September 28, 2021

2.

Live scenes from Coatbridge Tesco as irn bru shortages announced pic.twitter.com/Q3HRRO5xIq — A.Monolith (@alanmonolith) September 28, 2021

3.

The queue for Irn Bru this TODAY😜 😳😮🧐😏😏😄😀 pic.twitter.com/PFuQ8UH8Kv — john1888 (@John43272767) September 28, 2021

4.

Running out of Irn Bru due to brexit will be the news that finally triggers scottish independence https://t.co/01obt2rxx0 — Parker (@panoparker) September 28, 2021

5.

Scotland running out of Irn Bru will spark the revolution that ends the United Kingdom. — Alex (@Havoc_Returns) September 28, 2021

6.

Queues starting to form as word is spreading about the shortage of Irn Bru #panicbuying pic.twitter.com/NgZBoX2GBV — 🎵 ΜΔŘŞĦΔŁŁ ĐΔŇƗ€ŁŞ 🎵 (@MarshallDans) September 28, 2021

7.

if Scotland runs dry of Irn Bru we're getting our claymores out and coming down there to restore the House of Stuart pic.twitter.com/SVSrj9BMOf — Gpoptosis (@Gpoptosis) September 28, 2021

8.

irn bru's running out, GET THE FUCKJIN PITCHFORKS — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿West Scottish Warrior🇪🇺 (@WestScotWarrior) September 28, 2021

9.

It just keeps getting worse. If you've never had Irn Bru, you don't know how big of a deal this is https://t.co/davSdpnmtR — Digit (@didj1t) September 28, 2021

10.

Ok this is ridiculous, SHORTAGE OF IRN BRU??????? NO THANK YOU I swear if my favourite drink on this planet runs out I will riot — Dalya (@outlaw_morgan) September 28, 2021

11.

Scotland didn’t vote for Brexit and now it’s running out of Irn Bru. York was sacked for less. https://t.co/suIk4czU6B — Christopher Cherry (@christophcherry) September 28, 2021

12.

Right this is a fucking joke now!!! We can live without much fuel and we can live without a couple less toilet rolls but we WILL NOT live without Irn Bru #TheBruMustGetThru https://t.co/7TP43SsB1V — ScottyB©️ (@Scotty_Trucker) September 28, 2021

