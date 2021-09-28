Irn-Bru maker AG Barr has revealed it is struggling to make deliveries of its drinks due to the HGV and supply chain issues, and it is the last straw for some people who can’t take missing out on their favourite fizzy pop.
For those who don’t remember the classic “Made in Scotland from Girders” adverts, here is one for you to enjoy.
The company said it continues to “monitor closely” the situation and is hopeful the issues can be resolved soon.
Updating the stock market, bosses said: “In recent weeks we have seen increased challenges across the UK road haulage fleet, associated in part with the Covid-19 pandemic, impacting customer deliveries and inbound materials.
Disruption
“In addition, the risks associated with the wider labour pool and the current Covid-19 pandemic response are areas we continue to monitor closely.”
Roger White, chief executive of the company based in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, added that supply issues have also resulted in cost inflation.
“There is a tightness with drivers and we have had particular disruption too with materials, particularly aluminium cans,” he told the PA news agency.
“Inflation is all around us at the moment – materials, wages and supply among other things – so we have to be careful how we manage this.
“We have accounted for this and that’s why we recognise that operating margins are likely to be impacted in the second half of the year.”
Reactions
As you can see from the following reactions the shortage is too much for some to take.
