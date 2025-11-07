Robert Jenrick has been slammed for sharing an AI-generated video of David Lammy as a clown.

Justice secretary Lammy has been under fire this week for the accidental release of two prisoners from HMP Wandsworth.

In a post on X, Jenrick shared an AI-generated video of Lammy putting on a clown costume and make-up during Prime Minister’s Questions.

In the caption, he labelled the deputy prime minister “Calamity Lammy” for his handling of the accidental prison releases this week.

Many condemned Jenrick for sharing the clip though, with some accusing him of breaking Parliamentary rules.

In a post on X, political commentator Matthew Stadlen said Jenrick “appeared to break Parliamentary rules” with the video.

He quoted a rule which states MPs may not “edit, alter, add to, distort, or digitally manipulate the material in any way, except to select and reproduce excerpts from it or to make colour corrections.”

Shadow Justice Secretary, Robert Jenrick, appearing to break Parliamentary rules here.



“2.1 You may not do any of the following:

(a) edit, alter, add to, distort, or digitally manipulate the material in any way, except to select and reproduce excerpts from it or to make colour… https://t.co/hnLJXOIo6O — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) November 7, 2025

Someone else said it was a “whole new low” from Jenrick.

Jenrick continually impresses me. Seriously.



His innate talent for making a fool of himself is, genuinely, amazing.



He wouldn't know the Nolan Principles if they leapt up and bit him on the nose, but this is a whole new low.



Under the House of Commons Code of Conduct, MPs… https://t.co/TE808PFaQF — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) November 7, 2025

Another labelled Jenrick “Britain’s third most dangerously irresponsible MP”, after Nigel Farage and Rupert Lowe.

They hit out at the shadow minister for “shamelessly normalising far right discourse and the irresponsible use of AI.”