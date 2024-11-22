The World’s richest men have reignited a long-running feud on social media after Elon Musk appeared to goad Jeff Bezos over claims he predicted a Trump loss in the 2024 election.

Musk, worth $331 billion, suggested that Amazon founder Bezos, worth $226 billion, told shareholders they should sell their Tesla and SpaceX stock ahead of the election outcome, which could have spelt bad news for the X owner if Kamala Harris had got in.

“Just learned tonight at Mar-a-Lago that Jeff Bezos was telling everyone that Donald Trump would lose for sure, so they should sell all their Tesla and SpaceX stock”, he posted on social media.

Bezos, a rival in the space business, responded to the X post, writing, “Nope. 100% not true.”

Their exchange raised the prospect that two of the world’s richest men would reignite a longtime feud.

Bezos also owns The Washington Post, and blocked the publication’s editorial section from endorsing a candidate in the race.

The publication had planned to endorse Kamala Harris.

He said that the action was necessary to help restore trust in the media, but the non-endorsement sparked a reader backlash, with more than 200,000 cancelling their digital subscriptions in the first few days after the news.

Musk, though, campaigns for Trump and reportedly spent more than $100 million to boost his election bid.

He has since been appointed as joint-lead of a newly-created department called the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

